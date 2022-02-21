3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $429,900

Beautiful log cabin with 3 bedrooms, 1 bonus room, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath located near Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. Enjoy mountain views and wildlife on this 2 acre lot with no HOA fees. Large main bedroom with walk in closet and huge bathroom, including stand up shower, separate jetted tub, and double vanity. This bedroom also has an exterior door to the pergola and extensive decking. 2nd bedroom is on the main as well and has its own full bath. Kitchen includes walk in pantry, island, granite countertops, soft close drawers, refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Great room has stacked rock wood burning fireplace and Cathedral ceilings which allow lots of natural light. Laundry and half bath finish out the main level. Downstairs you'll find the 3rd bedroom, 3rd full bath, a bonus room, and den or play area. There are also 3 unfinished rooms in the basement to use for storage, workshop, etc. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee).