3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $429,900

New 1 level 3 BR 2 BA home in gated community, 11.6 miles from Lake Lure in Blue Ridge Mountains of W. North Carolina. Large front porch wraps around to side deck on kitchen side and side porch on driveway/entry side. Open floor plan, ensuite Primary BR. 9' ceilings, 8' interior doors, granite and quartz counters. Sits back off street with beautiful pastoral view of community. Neighbors are close, but not too close. Historic Lake Lure: 720 acres of lake + sparkling clean beach, local arts + cuisine, golf courses, spas, gardens, river walk and more. Chimney Rock State Park, a nature's paradise: hiking trails, educational areas/events for all ages. Yogi Bear's Camp Jellystone, mins away: canoe/kayak/tube, hike/bike trails, water playground, pool, laser tag, mini golf. Guided Trail Rides,River Rides at nearby horse stables. Rutherfordton, Forest City mins away. 45 MLS to Asheville. Visit Biltmore Estate, or Carl Sandburg's home & farm. 84 ml to Charlotte, 45 mls to Spartanburg, SC.