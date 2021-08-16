Apple, Peach, Cherry, Pear, Paw Paw, Pecan, American Chestnut. Sourwoods are prolific in the forest. Spiceberry Bush, Elderberries, Blueberries, Grapes, Figs, and over 200 medicinal plants have been planted or grow naturally here. This 21 acre farm has everything for a comfortable, self sustaining life. A great house with open floor plan. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Huge country kitchen, mud room, vinyl plank flooring in Living/dining rooms. Huge deck overlooking the garden, barn, and a nice pastoral view. Lower level is set up for separate apartment or canning and food preparation, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, and plenty of storage. Walk out to patio. A detached two car garage provides storage. The yard contains the large, totally organic vegetable garden, chicken coop for your hens, a milking goat barn, hay storage. Plus fenced, goat tight, pasture area. The garden provides enough to easily feed a large family. About a ten acre hay field, providing all you will need plus extra to sell. All of this abundance is located at the end of a dead end road, about 10 miles from town, in the heart of the famous Isothermal Belt of Western North Carolina. No animal restrictions. Well and septic. Located within 30 minutes of the Tryon International Equestrian Center. with finished full basement with full apartment total sq footage is 3900+/- Sq feet.
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person is dead in a drowning at Lake James on Sunday, according to a report from McDowell County Emergency Services.
- Updated
A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the…
UPDATE: ASPCA truck carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. Some animals escaped into the woods
- Updated
*This story was edited to clarify the vehicle was a box truck instead of a van.
- Updated
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
- Updated
A deputy looking into a report of shots fired found no gunman, but he did find marijuana plants, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
Employees of McDowell County government will get a $500 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Updated
Editor’s note: The following are letters sent to the McDowell County Board of Education and copied to The McDowell News for publication.
Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on Old Fort Mountain in McDowell County
- Updated
As of Thursday morning, animal rescue groups, local authorities, the owners and other volunteers are searching the area around Old Fort Mounta…
- Updated
Mission Health announced Friday the expansion of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.
- Updated
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Two lanes on the eastbound side and one lane on the westbound side of Old Fort Mountain have reopened.