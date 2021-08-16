3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $425,000

Apple, Peach, Cherry, Pear, Paw Paw, Pecan, American Chestnut. Sourwoods are prolific in the forest. Spiceberry Bush, Elderberries, Blueberries, Grapes, Figs, and over 200 medicinal plants have been planted or grow naturally here. This 21 acre farm has everything for a comfortable, self sustaining life. A great house with open floor plan. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Huge country kitchen, mud room, vinyl plank flooring in Living/dining rooms. Huge deck overlooking the garden, barn, and a nice pastoral view. Lower level is set up for separate apartment or canning and food preparation, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, and plenty of storage. Walk out to patio. A detached two car garage provides storage. The yard contains the large, totally organic vegetable garden, chicken coop for your hens, a milking goat barn, hay storage. Plus fenced, goat tight, pasture area. The garden provides enough to easily feed a large family. About a ten acre hay field, providing all you will need plus extra to sell. All of this abundance is located at the end of a dead end road, about 10 miles from town, in the heart of the famous Isothermal Belt of Western North Carolina. No animal restrictions. Well and septic. Located within 30 minutes of the Tryon International Equestrian Center. with finished full basement with full apartment total sq footage is 3900+/- Sq feet.