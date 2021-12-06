3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $389,900

Unique mountain home on beautiful acreage with awesome mountain view. Large open great room with fireplace, wood ceilings and beams and french doors to private deck. Open dining area and kitchen. Primary bedroom on main level with large walk in closet and bath. Natural wood floors. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and bath. Basement is partially finished with laundry, full bath and some heat ducts. Could easily be finished into living space. Single garage with workshop area but could easily be made into a 2 car garage. Gas hotwater heater 4 yrs. old. Part of roof is 3 years old and part was replaced March, 2021. Gas furnace and central air 2016. According to owner he has AT&T U Verse for internet. Baseboards to be put in and house to be cleaned. A very nice 5.61 acres with a grassy area.