Is This On Your Christmas Wish List?!? A Gorgeous New Home on 1.7 Acres With Incredible Year Round Mountain Views?!? Then, Look No Further! This newly finished home has incredible views, all the finishing touches you have been looking for, 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths & is move-in-ready for you! The wide-open floor plan greets you when you enter the front door - a gourmet kitchen with wrap around granite countertops & stainless-steel appliance - Wood floors throughout the living areas & tile in the bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has an elegant bathroom with large corner garden tub, dual vanities, & a large, tiled shower. A 4 Board fenced backyard is great for pets or gardening. The Home Features A State of the Art "Virus Heater" HVAC system, a dehumidifier & insulated crawl space, and 15 solar panels that create monthly credits w/ REMC. Exterior is complete with cement fiber boards - and a front porch that is perfect for morning coffee or evening sunsets!! Either time of day, the view of the mountains will blow you away!!
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $379,000
