This custom built home is situated on 6.10 wooded acres! This inviting open floor plan features a fireplace in living area, breakfast bar in kitchen, hickory kitchen cabinets, and hardwood floors! Attached 2 car carport. Large 30x50 garage/workshop with electricity, wood stove, built-ins, and half bath. Great location minutes from shopping , hospital, and major highways!
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $375,000
