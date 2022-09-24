3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $355,000

MOTIVATED SELLER! Large price reduction! This attractive home is situated on .98 acres with mature hardwoods, in a quiet neighborhood, at the end of a cul-de-sac. The house was built in 2019, and the basement was finished in 2021. The home sits on a Superior Wall system, allowing for a walkout basement that boasts four large, well-lit rooms, and a third bathroom. The basement space has endless potential to meet any needs. The upstairs main living area has three bedrooms and two baths. The great room is an open concept with a cathedral ceiling. The swing on the front porch will make a great space to enjoy your morning coffee or choose the back patio overlooking a wooded backyard with a stream. The home has a large concrete driveway, spacious carport, utility shed, basketball goal, and playset. The property has so much to offer and is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and healthcare facilities.