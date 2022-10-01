MOTIVATED SELLER! This attractive home is situated on .98 acres with mature hardwoods, in a quiet neighborhood, at the end of a cul-de-sac. The house was built in 2019, and the basement was finished in 2021. The home sits on a Superior Wall system, allowing for a walkout basement that boasts three large rooms, a guest suite, and a third bathroom. The basement space has endless potential to meet any needs. The upstairs main living area has two bedrooms, two baths, and an office. The great room has a cathedral ceiling and includes kitchen, dining, and living room space. The swing on the front porch will make a great space to enjoy your morning coffee or choose the back patio overlooking a wooded backyard with a stream. The home has a large concrete driveway, spacious carport, utility shed, basketball goal, and playset. The property has so much to offer and is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and healthcare facilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $339,900
