 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $339,900

MOTIVATED SELLER! This attractive home is situated on .98 acres with mature hardwoods, in a quiet neighborhood, at the end of a cul-de-sac. The house was built in 2019, and the basement was finished in 2021. The home sits on a Superior Wall system, allowing for a walkout basement that boasts three large rooms, a guest suite, and a third bathroom. The basement space has endless potential to meet any needs. The upstairs main living area has two bedrooms, two baths, and an office. The great room has a cathedral ceiling and includes kitchen, dining, and living room space. The swing on the front porch will make a great space to enjoy your morning coffee or choose the back patio overlooking a wooded backyard with a stream. The home has a large concrete driveway, spacious carport, utility shed, basketball goal, and playset. The property has so much to offer and is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and healthcare facilities.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Hurricane Ian in Florida on beach camera livestreams

Watch Hurricane Ian in Florida on beach camera livestreams

As Hurricane Ian churns toward Southwest Florida, livestream cameras positioned up and down the Gulf Coast will show the storm roll in. Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida as a major hurricane with intense winds and deadly storm surge potential. Businesses and local governments have cameras stationed on the barrier islands off of Manatee and Sarasota counties south down to ...