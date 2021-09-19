 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $329,900

Country living at its best! Relax on the covered front porch, or enjoy the year round view from the back screened porch! Beautiful 3BD/2BA off frame modular with no restrictions! Family room features a stacked stone FP/gas logs open to the dining area and spacious kitchen! Perfect kitchen for entertaining with ample cabinets, island/breakfast bar, and lots of counter space! Split bedroom floor plan! Master suite has a walk-in closet! Master bath with double vanities, walk-in closet, and a tub/shower! 2 other bedrooms are a good size. Hall bath with tub/shower! Upstairs features bonus room with endless possibilities, additional room, and storage area! Laundry room as you enter from the attached double garage! Out building for workshop/storage! Crawl space is tall enough to stand in for easy access! Beautiful landscaping, fire pit, and concrete drive! Convenient major highways!

