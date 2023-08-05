This darling 3BR/2BA cabin on 1.8 acres is located between Lake Lure and Rutherfordton in the gated Clearwater Creek Development. It is a quiet, 'country' subdivision that is convenient to numerous Towns as well as the Tryon Equestrian Center and the Thermal Belt Rail Trail. Lots of wooded acres throughout gives way to enjoying the many facets of mother nature including deer watching. Low maintenance, easy to care for home is mostly natural landscape, but could easily have a garden, or manicured grass yard if desired. The open floor plan from GR to Dining to KIT has laminate wood flooring & wood ceilings to bring out the rustic charm. Full length back deck and full length front porch are great for taking in the peace and tranquility this property alludes to. Low HOA dues, paved roads, picnic & recreation area are great whether you are looking for a vacation, investment or a full-time home, this could be it! Professional and more photos coming soon.