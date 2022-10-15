Looking for a cabin in a gated community only minutes from downtown Rutherfordton. Large corner lot. Large covered front porch and large covered back porch, perfect for drinking your morning coffee and watching the deer. Wanting a mountain vacation retreat plus income from an Air BnB, this one is it? Open floor plan. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home is in the beautiful gated subdivision of Clearwater Creek, close to restaurants, shopping, parks and the Thermal Belt Rail Trail. Short drive to Blue Ridge Parkway, TIEC, Chimney Rock, Lake Lure and much more. Furnishings are negotiable. Come check this one out before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $309,900
