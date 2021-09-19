29.22 Acres with three older single wide homes included in this sale. Beautiful land and lots of private country living. No restrictions. Come and build or have your private home or rent out homes (and room for more homes.) 24 hour notice for viewing and all house may not be able to be shown at the same viewing. All three homes are occupied by renters. Two wells on property, one is shared between two homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $250,000
