3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $239,900

Nice doublewide on very private & useable 3.43 acre lot. Great country feel, yet convenient to Rutherfordton and Lake Lure! 36x12 multi-purpose outbuilding - half of building used as a barn w/2 stalls & 8x12 hayloft and other half as a workshop. Fenced area was for a horse. There is a tractor shed & goat pen. Entire perimeter of property fenced w/3 strands of barbed wire. Land has a gentle grade w/plenty of room for pasture expansion. Home features include large front deck, open floor plan, living room w/wood burning fireplace, dining room, large eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, good cabinet & counter space, separate mud room w/door to side yard, and Primary Bedroom w/bathroom suite. Current owner has made a lot of improvements & upgrades. Home shows very well. Being sold furnished. Call for details.