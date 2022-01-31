Nice doublewide on very private & useable 3.43 acre lot. Great country feel, yet convenient to Rutherfordton and Lake Lure! 36x12 multi-purpose outbuilding - half of building used as a barn w/2 stalls & 8x12 hayloft and other half as a workshop. Fenced area was for a horse. There is a tractor shed & goat pen. Entire perimeter of property fenced w/3 strands of barbed wire. Land has a gentle grade w/plenty of room for pasture expansion. Home features include large front deck, open floor plan, living room w/wood burning fireplace, dining room, large eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, good cabinet & counter space, separate mud room w/door to side yard, and Primary Bedroom w/bathroom suite. Current owner has made a lot of improvements & upgrades. Home shows very well. Being sold furnished. Call for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
Rescuers responded to a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 70 West between Johnson Hollow and Paxton Creek in McDowell on Sunday.
- Updated
Authorities said on Friday a son’s abuse and neglect led to his mother’s death last June.
- Updated
Marion is still the third best retirement community in all of North Carolina based on a recent study.
- Updated
Two men with ties to McDowell County have been recognized by the U.S. Navy for service to their country.
- Updated
Members of the Marion City Council are thinking about making the former Fifth Third Bank building into a new city hall.
More than 1,000 people are now quarantined in McDowell due to COVID-19 and deaths have climbed, officials said in a release on Wednesday.
Last week, Dorothy “Dot” Emma Norton of Old Fort celebrated a century of life with her family and friends.
- Updated
The following students have been recognized by their schools for their accomplishments
- Updated
The employees of McDowell Transit were recently honored as “frontline heroes” for their service to local residents during the COVID pandemic.