3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $239,000

Turn back time by enjoying relaxing evenings on a cozy wrap-around porch with a mountain view. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse located on an acre and a half of unrestricted land has elegant southern charm. The spacious rooms have beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. An additional bedroom upstairs has been converted into a massive closet. The large basement is a perfect space for a workshop. The 40X22 storage building could be used for a shop, craft area, or various other purposes. This home is a must-see! There is an easement to the home behind the property.