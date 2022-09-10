3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $1,500,000

Dreaming of your own one-of-a-kind mountain home in the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills w/natural water sources, extreme privacy, & gorgeous long-range views where you can escape from the world into your own secluded retreat? Nestled amongst 20+ acres w/incredible views of Craggy Pinnacle, Mt Mitchell, & Hickory Nut Gorge, the exterior is clad in a warm mix of cedar shakes & metal roofing, board & batten siding & stone. Massive reclaimed heart pine timbers, oiled Mankato & Tigerwood floors, concrete countertops, & a steel staircase bring unparalleled warmth to the interior. Over 1200sf of covered porches, custom fireplace, pizza oven, grilling bar, & sliding windows connecting the chef's kitchen to the outdoors. Mountain views extend through the main level bedroom suite with en suite bath that's to die for. You'll love the large unfinished basement, oversized drive-through double garage w/work area & no-step access to the front & rear yards as well as the back porch.