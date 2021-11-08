3 Bedroom Home in Other - $189,000

Another hot listing by the Stephanie Wilson Team, call Stephanie today to schedule your private showing 828-778-6222. 1 Mile from downtown Marion. Easy access to 221, shopping, dining and hospital. Come inside 183 Hoyle St., where you will find Custom cabinets, glass doors on butlers pantry, New appliances, Tongue and groove ceilings, New fixtures, totally remodeled bathroom. You will fall in love with all of the counter space that is covered in Butcher Block countertops, SS undermount sink, large island and tons of cabinets. You can sit a spell on your covered front porch or take in the mountain views off your large deck that overlooks your fenced in back yard. Brand new HVAC system and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring are just a few other features that you will find in this wonderful home. Come home today to 183 Hoyle St, it is just waiting on you!