3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $99,900

Multiple offers! Highest and Best due at 11/14/21 at 6 PM. Investors Alert!! All about location and the location of this home is tucked on one of the quiet roads in the country with a creek singing a sweet song beside it. It is just a short drive into either Marion or Old Fort and roughly a 30 minute drive to Asheville. This home is located on 1.56 acres of unrestricted land. The house is definitely in need of TLC- painting and flooring would make a wonderful difference. Due to its current condition, the home will most likely need to be purchased with cash. The home is on a permanent foundation. The list price reflects the needed work and the home is being sold as is.