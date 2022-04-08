Move-in Ready! NEW Construction Home Located in desirable OLD FORT area. This beautiful 3bed 2bath w/2.29 acres sits in the gated community of Gateway Mountain with walking trails, ponds, & picnic area. Home features large windows and glass doors to capture the beautiful mountains. The main living area is open to the kitchen, dining, & living room. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets w/pantry & granite countertops & island. Living room has a vaulted tongue & groove pine ceiling, & brick propane fireplace. Large master bedroom w/large master bath with garden tub & walk-in shower &2 walk-in closets. Other side 2 large bedrooms, bath & laundry/utility room. Hardwood floors throughout main areas. Conveniently close to Sally Gap Gate. Enjoy peaceful outdoors and beautiful scenery on the large covered deck. HVAC, & prep system for a generator if you choose to install one later. Private well/septic. Info on Gateway Mountain Community website: https://gmpoa.org-Short term rentals are allowed
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $599,900
