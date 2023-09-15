Picture yourself nestled in your very own private mountain home surrounded by nature's glory. This 3 bed/3 bath open floor-plan creates the perfect family abode. The rock fireplace creates the most stunning focal point of the house and embraces the mountain lifestyle. With not one but two stunning French doors opening up from the main level to the front porch and the back deck offering easy access for coffee in the mornings and grilling in the evenings/relaxing around the firepit. The loft bedroom offers the most spectacular views and has its own private balcony. From the main level step down the luxurious wood-spiral staircase that leads to your family room. Plenty of storage/workshop area with lots of possibilities. This secluded mtn gated development has 3000 plus acres and features a community lake with catch and release fishing and a picnic area with a beautiful waterfall and lots more. Rentals allowed Close to Old Fort/Marion, Black Mountain, Lake Lure, Chimney Rock & Asheville