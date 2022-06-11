Your “mountain modern” retreat is waiting! This gorgeous, two year-old contemporary home sits in Jack’s Mountain Preserve (www.jacksmountainpreserve.com) - one of the coolest developments in the area. On your lot, you have wooded privacy all around, and even the opportunity to create more eastern-facing views. Rural neighborhood living, but with groceries and amenities 10 minutes away. Be in Asheville in 20 minutes! Home is being sold FURNISHED with the exception of several art pieces. Cozy and intimate, but with grand ceilings and huge windows and doors. You’ll feel like you just walked into an Architectural Digest article - the good news…this one can be yours! Even better: short term rental allowed, so throw it on AirBNB and VRBO as you like.
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $555,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new owner of the former Marion Foam & Fabrics building on Logan Street wants to transform this structure just like he is doing at the …
Local teen Rylee Emaus received her birthday wish last week when she flew with a Federal Aviation Administration examiner to become America’s …
A Marion man faces assault and drug charges and a woman reported she had been stabbed, authorities said on Monday.
As McDowell County’s clerk of Superior Court, Ruth B. Williams was a trailblazer and a public servant who embodied fairness, respect and kindn…
A South Carolina truck driver was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville after he was injured in a Tuesday wreck on N.C. 226 North on Coxes Cr…
We are pleased to announce a new Chief Executive Officer at Mission Hospital McDowell. Marsha Myers will be joining the team in July.
The 2022 Liver Mush Festival packed them in on Saturday evening as everyone got piggy with it.
A couple who started with a little olive oil and seasonings shop and then expanded it to create downtown Marion’s general store drawing custom…
A father-and-son duo already facing drug charges returned to jail after new charges, authorities said on Friday
Wednesday marked 25 years of Mission Health awarding the Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship, with more than $1 million given to make colle…