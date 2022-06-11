Under contract and showing for back up offers. Welcome to The Lookout at Jack’s Mountain Preserve! This modern, custom built home features an open floor plan w single slope roof design, uplifting south facing windows allowing tons of natural light. Beautiful open living design w/ vaulted ceilings offering a spacious primary bedroom, full bath, beautiful open kitchen, living & dining area on the main level. Downstairs offer's 2 additional bedrooms & a second full bath. It boasts the best of both worlds.. wooded, natural privacy from the back deck w/ wild rhododendrons & mountain laurels and a scenic view of mountains, forests, pasture front deck. At the end of the day, enjoy a colorful sunset over the mountain, then settle around the fire pit for star gazing! This home was a successful airbnb and is being sold furnished and on a rental program. Owners have occupied the house for the last year. The grounds are a gardeners paradise, close to all the action yet a step away from the fray.
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $529,900
