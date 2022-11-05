New Construction designed for your mountain getaway or investment property, located close to scenic hiking, breweries, restaurants and shopping. Only 20 mins to Black Mountain and 30 minutes to Asheville. Overlooking Jack's Mountain Preserve, this lot has privacy for those that like to enjoy outdoor spaces. There are many possibilities to convert your elevated deck into a wonderful outdoor living space. Partial views in summer but long range mountain views in the winter. This 3/2.5 has primary on main level with 2 guest rooms downstairs. Lot adjoining is listed MLS 3849479 that could provide privacy or second investment, or maybe family or friends. 1 Year Builder Warranty will convey to buyer. Come see while the leaves are still in peak!! Make sure to visit some of the great businesses in Old Fort while you are out!!
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $519,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A three-vehicle wreck over the weekend killed three people. One person survived the crash, authorities said.
UPDATE: 4:22 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
She doesn’t actually turn 90 until Jan. 25, but local mystic Joann Denton is planning to get a head start on the celebration this Halloween.
A Marion man charged with the theft of a pop-up camper will spend the next two years in prison after his case was recently heard in McDowell C…
From trunk-or-treats to a “Spooktacular” car show to a downtown pub crawl to a dance party, there’s going to be lots for folks of all ages to …
The North Cove Leisure Club, which began as the Blue Ridge Country Club, announced its plans last week to “become the largest outdoor music ve…
The kings of the Foothills Conference in football for 2022 reside on State Street in Marion.
A tractor-trailer hauling live chickens ran off the road and overturned early Monday morning, sending hundreds of chickens across the highway.
The new Old Fort Elementary School building will have its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication on Saturday. In addition, the ev…
The town of Old Fort will purchase land so a new access road can be built to the planned Fonta Flora State Trail park.