New Construction designed for your mountain getaway or investment property, located close to scenic hiking, breweries, restaurants and shopping. Only 20 mins to Black Mountain and 30 minutes to Asheville. Overlooking Jack's Mountain Preserve, this lot has privacy for those that like to enjoy outdoor spaces. There are many possibilities to convert your elevated deck into a wonderful outdoor living space. Partial views in summer but long range mountain views in the winter. This 3/2.5 has primary on main level with 2 guest rooms downstairs. Lot adjoining is listed MLS 3849479 that could provide privacy or second investment, or maybe family or friends. 1 Year Builder Warranty will convey to buyer. Come see while the leaves are still in peak!! Make sure to visit some of the great businesses in Old Fort while you are out!!
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $510,000
