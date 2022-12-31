3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $499,900

Peace & quiet on top of the mountain. A home inside of Gateway Mountain is waiting for you. Enjoy all the best parts of mountain life! Venture on the private hiking trails, gaze at the beautiful waterfall at Standing Rock Falls, dip your canoe or kayak into the private and peaceful Lake George, or bike along the well maintained roads. This could be your life living in a beautiful home surrounded by seven plus acres atop the mountain, just waiting for you, a person with inspiration and a vision. This property has a framed out & dried-in 3 bed & 2.5 bath home with a large front porch, large deck off the back over top of a walk-out basement, great parking, and ownership of the property across the road from the home giving the ability to maintain a mountain view! The home also has a large 2 car garage, a spacious basement which is ready to be finished into another large living area, and an additional homesite on the portion of the land north of the home.