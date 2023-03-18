OWNER FINANCING W/ BELOW MARKET 6% INTEREST RATE! Looking for peace & quiet on top of the mountain? A new home inside of Gateway Mountain is waiting for you! Enjoy all the best parts of mountain life; Amazing views, Hiking trails, a beautiful waterfall at Standing Rock Falls, and a private and peaceful water body, Lake George. This could be your life in a beautiful home surrounded by seven plus acres atop Gateway Mountain! This home is just waiting for you, a person with inspiration and a vision. The home is dried-in with 3 bed & 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and a spacious basement ready to be finished into another large living area! Outside we have a large front porch and a deck off the back of the home which sits above the entrance to the walk-out basement below, and there is plenty more room to build on the property extends across the road from the home creating the ability to create and maintain your own mountain view! *** Seller financing available with 50% down ***