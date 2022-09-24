Full of natural light and long-range panoramic views of the Blue Ridge mountains, this newly built home is minutes from downtown Old Fort on a spacious and unrestricted 1.5 acre lot. Highly energy efficient, 10-inch waterproof superior walls recessed into the lay of the land provide a great insulated home while blending with the natural environment.
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $450,000
