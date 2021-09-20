Motivated SELLER! Any reasonable Offer Considered! Priced WAY Below Tax Value. FRESH COAT OF PAINT on exterior of home and doors. Welcome to this wonderful Cabin in Gateway Mountain Subdivision. Nature is calling you HOME to this spectacular property situated on 1.27 acres. Gateway Mtn features paved roads, front gate, waterfalls, community lake and so much more! Inside on the main level you will find very spacious rooms. The living area flows perfectly into the dining space, kitchen and family room complete with a gas log stone fireplace. The expansive wrap around porch allows you to sit, unwind, and enjoy the peaceful setting around you. The yard is also very low maintenance! Main level is finished off with three bedrooms and two full baths. The basement houses a phenomenal game room/flex space, laundry, full bath an additional room that could be used as a 4th BD/office. Basement also houses a two car garage. LOW yard maintenance Act now!
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman pleaded guilty on Monday to felony extortion against former Chief District Judge Randy Pool, who presided over courts in McDowe…
- Updated
Two people face drug charges after local authorities obtained a search warrant on a home, according to a report.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans left some points on the field Friday night, but they didn’t squander the most the important opportunity of all — the chanc…
- Updated
A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during Au…
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…
- Updated
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 94 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and anoth…
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus…
- Updated
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…