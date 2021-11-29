Hardwood floors recently refinished. Priced WAY Below Tax Value. FRESH COAT OF PAINT on exterior of home , doors and some interior rooms as well. Welcome to this wonderful Cabin in Gateway Mountain Subdivision. Nature is calling you HOME to this spectacular property situated on 1.27 acres. Gateway Mtn features paved roads, front gate, waterfalls, community lake and so much more! Inside on the main level you will find very spacious rooms. The living area flows perfectly into the dining space, kitchen and family room complete with a gas log stone fireplace. The expansive wrap around porch allows you to sit, unwind, and enjoy the peaceful setting around you. The yard is also very low maintenance! Main level is finished off with three bedrooms and two full baths. The basement houses a phenomenal game room/flex space, laundry, full bath an additional room that could be used as a 4th BD/office. Basement also houses a two car garage. LOW yard maintenance Act now!
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $430,000
