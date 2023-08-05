This 2-story Farmhouse with basement offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car attached garage which sits on 7.45-acres on top of a mountain in the beautiful gated community of Gateway Mountain. This home features spacious rooms, foyer that opens into formal dining room, gas log fireplace in living room, all new stainless steel appliances, Generac whole home generator system, large covered front porch, and large deck off rear of home. Upper level features bedroom and large bonus room to make into your own, building material convey that are on-site. The home features a large basement with endless possiblities. Three bedroom septic permit on file. Plumbing and electrical have been permitted. This home includes an additional parcel that makes up the total 7.45-acres and landscaped with timber flower boxes. This home is dried-in an awaits the interior completion, all electrical lines are in home and plumbing. This home is perfect for someone who wants to add their own finishing touches.