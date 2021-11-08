Beautiful Cape cod designed house in Cardinal farm subdivision features 2100 ft.² newly remodeled lots of upgrades new kitchen featuring large granite eat in bar double country style sink new French door stainless steel refrigerator new dishwasher and all new walnut / hickory top of the line wooden floors on the main level open floor plan large bonus room added with beautiful views of the surrounding woods on property.Enjoy a large master bedroom and bath on the main level with two large closets, upstairs includes two more bedrooms with a bath in between with tons of closet space and storage room, downstairs is a full unfurnished basement there is a half a bath in the basement new heating and air new 50 gallon gas hot water heater new metal roof put on in 2020 new gutters guards added in 2020 house has two wood-burning fireplaces.. Front porch and back deck covered, painting inside and out in 2020. Many more deco upgrades must see to appreciate.
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $400,000
