3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $399,999

Just Listed! This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath property sits on 2.9 +/- unrestricted acres & is less than 15 minutes to all the shops, restaurants & charm of downtown Marion! This home features all the conveniences of everyday living upstairs with a large basement and one car garage below. The property itself offers a two car carport, several sheds, and a huge building/workshop with an RV cover. The property is a good mix of cleared and wooded acreage giving owners endless possibilities. Whether your looking for the perfect gardening spot, room for your pets/ kids to play, or gorgeous mountain views this property has something for everyone!