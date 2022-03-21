Beautiful, remodeled large 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home. Located conveniently between Asheville and Marion is your new place to call home. Home Hosts a new roof, new gutters, new HVAC, new appliances, new light fixtures throughout with updated bedrooms. Home also runs on solar!! Beautiful views of the mountains greet you as your leaving for the day, or relax on the covered back porch by the firepit in the afternoons.
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $399,000
