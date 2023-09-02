Spectacular Views with Privacy! Welcome to the Brand New Old Vineyard Village 21 Home Subdivision with High Speed Charter Internet and low HOA fees. Open floor plan bathed with warm natural light is perfect for entertaining. Roomy primary bedroom boasts an extra large walk-in closet and elegant primary bath with dual vanity and refreshing custom tile shower. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, spacious all-plywood soft close cabinets, under cabinet lighting, and the perfect kitchen island. Neutral colors make decorating a breeze. Large decks are a spectacular place to enjoy that clean mountain air. Well-priced, move-in ready and waiting hold all of your fond memories or become your next charming retreat. Finished interior pictures are shown as an example. Finishes are usually consistent, but may vary slightly depending on product availability. Tax value based on vacant land and does not represent current improvements.