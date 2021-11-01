3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $375,000

Looking for that place to become a homesteader? Look no further! Just outside the hustle & bustle of Asheville you find this home on the quiet country roads of Old Fort. As you head up the pave drive get ready to be amazed by this one owner beautifully maintained brick ranch. Inside you find 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, den or office, kitchen, dining, laundry, & mud rooms all on the one level. Downstairs is a partially finished basement perfect for a family game room or even a home theater & a garage/workshop area. Outside is sure to amaze you with beautiful rolling hills with outstanding mountain views and what could be converted to amazing pastures. There are shaded trees spread around the property perfect for sitting & taking in the beautiful views. Also included in the purchase is a large detached garage perfect for RV storage or just a HUGE man cave. Attached to the garage is a great area for parking tractors or could converted to a barn area for animals. Additional land is available for purchase. Schedule your showing today! You will not be disappointed.