Looking for that place to become a homesteader? Look no further! Just outside the hustle & bustle of Asheville you find this home on the quiet country roads of Old Fort. As you head up the pave drive get ready to be amazed by this one owner beautifully maintained brick ranch. Inside you find 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, den or office, kitchen, dining, laundry, & mud rooms all on the one level. Downstairs is a partially finished basement perfect for a family game room or even a home theater & a garage/workshop area. Outside is sure to amaze you with beautiful rolling hills with outstanding mountain views and what could be converted to amazing pastures. There are shaded trees spread around the property perfect for sitting & taking in the beautiful views. Also included in the purchase is a large detached garage perfect for RV storage or just a HUGE man cave. Attached to the garage is a great area for parking tractors or could converted to a barn area for animals. Additional land is available for purchase. Schedule your showing today! You will not be disappointed.
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
- Updated
A grand jury has indicted two Marion residents on multiple charges of embezzlement totaling millions of dollars and involving multiple victims…
Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
Fast-food workers rallied at McDonald’s on West Henderson Street in Marion Tuesday and voiced their demands for union representation, a $15 fe…
- Updated
McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calli…
A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.
- Updated
The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaur…
- Updated
Amidst the brilliant confetti of fall that we see when we look out our windows — bright golds, oranges, and crimsons — we know it’s around Oct…
- Updated
Since 2019, Baxter International Foundation has supported the expansion of telehealth in the area through the Health-e-Schools program.