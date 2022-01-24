If a picture is worth a thousand words then seeing this beautiful home with spectacular views will leave you speechless. Owner has done a impeccable job remodeling this home, new kitchen, flooring, bathrooms and open floor plan. Relax in the primary bedroom looking at the views while you enjoy the gorgeous rock fireplace and bathroom you could spend hours in. You can enjoy your morning coffee and see the views from the front porch or on hot days relax out back by the pool. Attached 2 car carport, basement for storage or workshop and so much more to offer. Approx. 5 miles to I-40 for easy commute to Asheville. Don't let this one get away call to schedule your viewing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Old Fort fire community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
- Updated
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council adopted changes to the city’s rules which specify how tattoo parlors and body piercing shops can open for …
- Updated
A Marion man has been sentenced to prison for sex crimes, including paying to watch a livestream of abuse of children overseas, authorities sa…
- Updated
UPDATE, JAN. 20: Jonathan McCarson has been located.
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at NC nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
- Updated
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
- Updated
Whether it was baseball or serving the people of McDowell County, Gale Wade was always a valuable team player.
- Updated
It only takes a spark to get a fire going.
- Updated
McDowell County continued to dig out from Winter Storm Izzy on Tuesday while emergency officials monitored the forecast for more winter weathe…
20-year-old found dead in motel room came to NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.