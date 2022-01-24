 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $359,900

If a picture is worth a thousand words then seeing this beautiful home with spectacular views will leave you speechless. Owner has done a impeccable job remodeling this home, new kitchen, flooring, bathrooms and open floor plan. Relax in the primary bedroom looking at the views while you enjoy the gorgeous rock fireplace and bathroom you could spend hours in. You can enjoy your morning coffee and see the views from the front porch or on hot days relax out back by the pool. Attached 2 car carport, basement for storage or workshop and so much more to offer. Approx. 5 miles to I-40 for easy commute to Asheville. Don't let this one get away call to schedule your viewing today.

