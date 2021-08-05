 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $349,000
Enjoy your morning coffee on your spacious covered front porch overlooking the creek and watching birds fly around in the pasture. This site-built 1568 sq' 3 bedrooms two baths new construction home sits on 1.19 acres. This home is located just 8 minutes to downtown Old Fort, 15 min to Black Mountain, and 25 min to Asheville, NC. With a large lot, artesian well, and new everything, this home is sure to please.

