3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $330,000

PRIVATE, UNRESTRICTED, OLD FORT!!!! Wonderful Brick home in desirable Old Fort! This unrestricted 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home sits privately in the woods on 6.25 acres. Feature on the main level a large open living area with fireplace, a kitchen, dining room, mudroom, and laundry room. The Master bedroom has a large bath and a balcony with beautiful mountain views. The basement has the potential to be finished also has a fireplace and concrete flooring. It could also make a wonderful place for a workshop in the basement. Concrete parking area with 2 vehicle carport. Charter Cable available, septic, private well, and newer heat pump. Come enjoy sitting on the deck and enjoy the peace and quiet living surrounded by woods. Convenient to I-40 only 5 miles. 18 minutes to Black Mtn and 30 minutes to Asheville.