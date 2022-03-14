3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $245,000

Traditional 3 Bedroom home situated nicely just across the street from Mill Creek in the heart of Old Fort. Listen to the creek from the screened front porch or yard swing. Grab your fishing pole or stroll downtown Old Fort. This home has been remodeled making it move-in ready. Living area, Kitchen, bedrooms have new wood floors. Ceilings have been done in tongue and grove wood. Slab in back has already been poured for your workshop or shed. Back side of property is fenced for your family convenience. Short walk to Hillmans Brewery as well as the Gateway Museum and library. Easy access to one of the most popular biking spots, (Kitsuma Trail), hiking spots, (the beautiful Catawba Falls), and I-40.