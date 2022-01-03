3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $149,900

Old Fort Location! Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath Doublewide home on .49 acres in Old Fort. Close to Hwy 70 under 30 minutes to Asheville & 15 minutes to Black Mountain. The home features a large living room w/ plenty of open space to the dining room and a large kitchen with a breakfast nook. The Master bedroom has a large closet and a master bath w/ garden tub and a separate shower. The laundry area has extra space for a freezer and leads to the back deck. This unrestricted lot has beautiful mountain views and trees surrounding the property for more privacy. Also features a Heat pump, well, septic, washer, dryer, range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Charter cable is available. Call today to set up an appointment for showing!