3 Bedroom Home in Newland - $399,000

Such a rare find~this gem is one of the first homes built in Gingercake Acres. Surrounded by Pisgah National Forest and the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, nature is truly your retreat and playground. Nestled among towering rhododendrons on almost an acre, this historic hand-hewn breezeway cabin was once two separate cabins that were moved to this special place, and connected by a lovely breezeway. Living areas are warmed by stunning stone fireplaces, one with an insert and one with gas logs. Cozy, covered front porch is framed by locust posts. Separate guest room above the laundry/utility room once hosted visiting friends and family. Over 800 sq. ft. detached workshop would make a great studio/guest house. This lovely property extends across Rhododendron Drive to a gorgeous 1.26 acres, where the moss grows and the stream meanders. All this around the corner from the recreation club pool, tennis courts and playground. Mountain Electric, Well water, Dish Network, AT&T landline.