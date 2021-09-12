3 Bedroom Home in Newland - $349,900

So you've been looking for the perfect mountain place you can also use as a short term rental? Let me introduce you to Panacea at Gingercake Acres. This comfortable and cozy cabin has room for everyone and a 5 Star rating on VRBO! Birch hardwood floors, stone fireplace on each level, propane furnace and central A/C on main (2016), updated kitchen with leathered granite and 2020 appliances, 2020 metal roof, 2019 "Leaf Filter" gutter system, cell signal booster, and amazing firepit. Second kitchen and living area on lower level. Septic pumped June 2021. Neighborhood borders Pisgah Forest and Linville Gorge Wilderness Area. Hikers, mountain bikers, and trout fishermen take note! Home is currently used as a 4BR home. To be sold furnished.