3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $995,000

Perched among the trees a short 5-minute walk from the numerous amenities w/in the private & upscale Camp Lake James community. Open floorplan invites you to entertain and gather while enjoying spectacular views of natural wooded wonders outside. Spacious 3 bed, 3.5 bath house has double sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive screened balcony, two upper-level bedrooms w/ King beds and en suite baths, and a lower level den w/ patio and fire pit access along with a guest room w/ 2 Queen beds. Additional sleeping can be found in the upstairs loft w/ a Twin Trundle daybed and a Queen Sleeper Sofa in the walkout basement. At Camp Lake James you can take a dip in the pool, explore the lake by kayak, grab a quick bite at the Canteen, curl up by the stone outdoor fireplace, play pickle ball to your hearts content, and enjoy community-led activities. Newly constructed and impeccably furnished, this dazzling lakeside jewel is a must see! Home also includes a deeded boat slip.

