Located in the Gated Pristine Community of Grandview Peaks, this Custom Built One of a Kind Log Home is all about the Details with Spectacular Year-Round Mountain Views! Gourmet Kitchen w/Pantry, Barn Doors throughout, 54K BTU DirectVent Fireplace, Black Walnut Features Throughout, Solid Bamboo Flooring on Main Level, Smart Home Nest, Ecobee, Lights, Locks etc, High-End Samsung Appliances, Delta Touch Faucets, Ring Flood Cams, Bali Motorized Blinds, Home Backup 22kW Generator, 1572 SqFt Covered Wrap Around Porch, 500 Gal Owned Propane Tank, Spray Foam, Walk-in Safe Room, 12' High Basement & Garage Superior Walls, Basement has T&G Walls, LVP Flooring, One Full Bathroom, Storage rooms, Pantry Area and a Large open area to use as needed. An additional 10x20 Shed for Outside Storage. You will not be disappointed in this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Harvest Drive-In in Marion has been on the real estate market after owners Mack and Bob Gaddy announced in 2012 they wanted to retire. On …
For the third time as a many decades a former McDowell High School pitcher begins that long journey that hopefully ends up with an appearance …
A Marion woman is tremendously grateful for her son who was born on the Fourth of July. But what happened after her son’s birth went beyond wh…
Trooper K. Morgan said a black Ford Ranger was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when it hit a white Chevy Tahoe head-on.
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”