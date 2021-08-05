Built in 2019 this home features a long-range mountain view with low maintenance exterior, metal room, solar control window film, 2x6 construction, tankless hot water, whole house water filters and a walk-out basement. Red-oak hardwood floors, tongue and groove walls, carpet, and tile. Three walk-in custom closets plus additional closet and storage space. Wired for security cameras, wireless connectivity and RJ 45, with exterior antennae for local tv, Frontier Internet. Landscaped with large patio for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $619,000
