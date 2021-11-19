3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $578,500

Must see this 3-acre Premier home with 42 foot Southern porch wrapping around to 28ft deck. No detail was missed by master-builder Brad Powell: from the 24ft high grand open floor plan with high-end kitchen and stone fireplace. Very large master suite with soaking tub; great extra entertaining space in walkout basement; and adjacent stone patio. Charming out-building mirrors main home and could be Playhouse, Office or a Garage - not to be missed ! All this combined with a gorgeous lake and a hiking trail to a hidden waterfall. This home will not last long on the market!