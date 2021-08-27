Vacation Every Day in this Log Home with breathtaking, long-range mountain views. This cabin is a must-have with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and situated on over 2.5 acres. The living room has a gorgeous cathedral ceiling that is perfectly paired with the warmth of the rustic fireplace. Wind down and watch the sunset from the screened back porch or one of several covered deck spaces. The spacious, spa-like Master Suite is located on the main floor offering much-needed privacy. The ground level offers a relaxing soak in the hot tub and smores by the fire pit. As you venture upstairs you will find a loft perfect for the family game night, two more spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The unfinished basement offers ample storage and/or future extra living space. This is an active (profitable) vacation rental that sleeps 10. If you are looking for an investment, vacation getaway, or the perfect home, this cabin offers opportunities for all. Call and schedule your private tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $560,000
