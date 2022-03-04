McDOWELL COUNTY -- ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY & EXCELLENT VALUE --- It all adds up to an excellent value on this home: Open & wooded +/- 7.5 acres, large ranch home, & great shops/buildings. The plan offers 3 large BRs, 4 fulls BAs, 1st great room w/ fireplace open to the dining room, fully equipped kitchen, a vaulted ceiling and tile ceiling den open to the lower level basement & the front patio/deck, and an ensuite bedroom w/ bath plus shower & walk in closest. Plus, the house just keeps going… there is a bonus room near the ensuite that could be an office or gym & there is another large bonus room near the kitchen. The grounds are open with massive space to the front, woodland to the rear of the home, and mountain views. The outbuildings: The 1st has a roll up door and heating/air, the 2nd has 2 rooms and water, and the 3rd is a 1.5 story barn. The home is located only +/- 5 miles from I40 Exit 86 in Marion making it a very easy commute to Marion, Black Mountain, or Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $545,000
- Updated
