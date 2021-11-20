Nestled on the 5th Green of The Marion Lake Club @ Lake James. This 3/2.5, built in 2016 by is conveniently located just 4 mi. from I-40 and 1 mi. to Hwy 70. Master and laundry are on the main level with 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and loft upstairs. Half the basement is rough plumbed w/ electric installed ready for completion. The other half is a garage for lake toys and/or golf carts. With a membership to MLC you have golf cart access to golfing boating tennis pool & restaurant. Views of Dobsons Knob, Shortoff Mtn., Shadrick Creek are right out your back door. Miles of hiking and biking trails are also just minutes away along with the New State Park at Lake James. Motivated Sellers.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted of anything other than, at most, a misdemeanor offense, I will write glowing articles about Nancy Pelosi, mak…
- Updated
A Marion man has been indicted on a cruelty to animals charge after authorities said he struck and killed a man’s pet with his vehicle earlier…
- Updated
Two men who were out on bond face additional drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said over the weekend.
- Updated
Former McDowell County Commissioner Larry “Butch” Hogan, who advocated for a county government with lower taxes and greater transparency with …
- Updated
An Old Fort man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a vehicle stop, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
In a press conference Tuesday evening, the community of Old Fort announced plans to build 42 miles of new, accessible trails for people of all…
- Updated
During a recent basketball practice, McDowell Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha stopped drills and had a talk with his players after being …
Multiple offers! Highest and Best due at 11/14/21 at 6 PM. Investors Alert!! All about location and the location of this home is tucked on one…
New signs have been erected at three locations in McDowell County telling hikers and outdoors enthusiasts they are on the Fonta Flora State Trail.
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.