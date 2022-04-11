 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $490,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $490,000

THE MOUNTAINS ARE CALLING... Sit on the relaxing front porch and listen to your own private waterfall while gazing at the mountain views and beautiful landscape that surrounds this 3BR/2BA Cabin. As you enter the home you will find an open layout with tongue and groove pine covered ceilings, a gas fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen, laundry/mud room and "flex space" off of the great room that leads to the back deck. The owner's suite also has tongue and groove pine ceilings, a large walk in closet, full bath, and access to the covered porch. The additional two bedrooms and full bath are also a nice size. Outside you will find the detached 2 car garage with a heated and cooled bonus room above. The home is complete with a Generac Generator for emergencies, updated well pump, and pressure tank. Grandview Peaks offers a gated community with paved roads, lake, pavilion, walking trails and recreation area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular