THE MOUNTAINS ARE CALLING... Sit on the relaxing front porch and listen to your own private waterfall while gazing at the mountain views and beautiful landscape that surrounds this 3BR/2BA Cabin. As you enter the home you will find an open layout with tongue and groove pine covered ceilings, a gas fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen, laundry/mud room and "flex space" off of the great room that leads to the back deck. The owner's suite also has tongue and groove pine ceilings, a large walk in closet, full bath, and access to the covered porch. The additional two bedrooms and full bath are also a nice size. Outside you will find the detached 2 car garage with a heated and cooled bonus room above. The home is complete with a Generac Generator for emergencies, updated well pump, and pressure tank. Grandview Peaks offers a gated community with paved roads, lake, pavilion, walking trails and recreation area.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $490,000
