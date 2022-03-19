3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $485,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUTSTANDING Mountain Home! This 2018 custom built (built by The Powell Group) 3 BR/2BA rustic home located in the gated community of Hidden Lake is your perfect Western NC Mountain getaway. As you enter the home you are going to love the open great room with hardwood flooring, gas log fireplace, tongue and groove ceiling, kitchen with quartz counter tops, and kitchen island. The large owner's suite is located on the main floor along with the laundry room and half bath. Spend time relaxing on the peaceful screened porch, deck, or covered front porch. The lower level offers a den area, two additional bedrooms, full bath, and the mechanical room/storage. Enjoy the amenities of the community that include a lake, pool, hot tub, and walking trails. And yes...short term rentals are welcomed and furnishings are negotiable! Don't miss this one!

