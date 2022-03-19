OUTSTANDING Mountain Home! This 2018 custom built (built by The Powell Group) 3 BR/2BA rustic home located in the gated community of Hidden Lake is your perfect Western NC Mountain getaway. As you enter the home you are going to love the open great room with hardwood flooring, gas log fireplace, tongue and groove ceiling, kitchen with quartz counter tops, and kitchen island. The large owner's suite is located on the main floor along with the laundry room and half bath. Spend time relaxing on the peaceful screened porch, deck, or covered front porch. The lower level offers a den area, two additional bedrooms, full bath, and the mechanical room/storage. Enjoy the amenities of the community that include a lake, pool, hot tub, and walking trails. And yes...short term rentals are welcomed and furnishings are negotiable! Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
The Little Miss McDowell pageant is back for 2022.
- Updated
Firefighters in McDowell County were busy battling blazes this past weekend.
- Updated
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell is now under new leadership.
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a major question: Where are they coming from?
- Updated
A Marion man faces several gun-related charges, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Marion animal advocate has found a fun and creative way to help cats find their forever homes.
- Updated
Over the years, New Manna Christian School has put some outstanding basketball teams on the court, but the brass ring — a state championship —…
- Updated
A local resident has submitted videos to The McDowell News of what appear to show something strange in the night sky.